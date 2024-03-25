The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) is the mechanism through which Mexican workers have the opportunity to obtain credit to buy a house.

On different occasions a year, through auctions, Infonavit also auctions houses, that is, it offers homes that were recovered after abandonment, vandalization or other factors, and through auctions it is possible to obtain them at a much cheaper price.

It is important to mention, however, that Infonavit auctions are aimed at owners and representatives of legal Mexican companies, with the financial capacity to develop real estate, and with the condition that the houses acquired are sold, in turn, to the public. general, and at a bargain price.

This is how you can participate in the Infonavit auctions

It is necessary to present the following requirements, required by the Institute:

Pre-registration request prepared by Infonavit. Testimony or certified copy of the company’s Articles of Incorporation. Testimony or certified copy of the Power of Attorney of the Legal Representative. Proof of the company’s tax situation before Infonavit. Valid official identification. Tax identification card (RFC). Recent proof of address. Bank account statement. CV of the interested company; If it is newly established, that of its main partners. Financial statements for the last fiscal year. Commercial evaluation report of the Dun & Bradstreet company. Protest letter. Confidentiality agreement.

The documentation is delivered in Mexico City, at Av. de las Culturas #101, col. San Pablo Xalpa, Azcapotzalco mayor’s office in Mexico City, in addition to making a payment of 3 thousand pesos as payment for the acquisition of the participation bases. This will allow those interested to visit the houses recovered by Infonavit, and be aware of the official dates of the call that are indicated on the Institute’s official networks.

