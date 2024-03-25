Moscow, March 25, 2024 – The Kremlin refuses to comment on the possible responsibility of ISIS terrorists in the Crocus City Hall massacre, saying that the investigation is ongoing. “You are asking a question about the progress of the investigation. We do not comment on this in any way; we have no right to do so. Here, of course, we urge you to rely on the information that comes from our law enforcement agencies,” Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS. Peskov added that President Vladimir Putin does not plan to visit the site of the attack.

The Kremlin press secretary, on the contrary, did not answer the question “about visible signs of violence,” and therefore about possible torture, against four people arrested on suspicion of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This was reported by CNN, which asked the question. “I leave this question unanswered,” Peskov said. Answering a question about the possibility of contacts between Moscow and Western countries regarding the terrorist attack, Peskov emphasized that “there are no contacts with the West at the moment.”

The spokesman also dodged a question about whether the Crocus City Hall massacre was a failure of the Russian intelligence services. “Now there is a lot of emotional, hysterical and provocative content on the Internet. It is clear that this monstrous tragedy evokes a lot of emotions, but, unfortunately, our world shows that not a single city or country can be completely immune from the threat of terrorism,” Peskov responded.

Medvedev: “We must destroy all terrorists”

For his part, former President and Vice-President of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev resumed the discussion about restoring the death penalty for terrorism: “Everyone asks me. What to do? – he said – They were captured. Congratulations to those who received them. Should they be killed? It’s necessary. And it will be. But it is much more important to kill everyone involved. Every. Who paid, who sympathized, who helped. We must kill them all.”

Four alleged perpetrators of the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which killed 137 people, have been placed in custody for two months by a court in the Russian capital. The four are accused of “terrorism” and face life imprisonment, Moscow’s Basmanny Court said in a statement. Their pre-trial detention, scheduled until May 22, may be extended until a trial date has not yet been set. (source: Ansa)

