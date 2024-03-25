The Azzurri are preparing for the next major sporting competition. From the World Athletics Championships to the European Championships in Rome and the World Relay Championships. And here are the Olympic Games in Paris. Among them, Gianmarco Tamberi, Filippo Tortu and Leonardo Fabbri are aiming for medals.

So, it’s time for meetings and training. Tamberi (Fiamme Oro) will prepare in Tenerife, at the Antonio Dominguez Alfonso stadium. He will remain in Spain until April 8. Then, on May 28, Athletics’ Captain Azzurro will be on stage in Ostrava (Czech Republic) for the occasion of the Golden Spike, an important “golden” stage of the Continental Tour. coach Michele Palloni and physiotherapist Andrea Battisti.

As announced in recent weeks, Filippo Tortu (Fiamme Gialle) will be in Florida for a month, until April 26th. The Italian champion will join the Italian speed group that will arrive in Miami at the end of April for the pre-Steffette World Championships meeting in Nassau.

Yemane Crippa (Fiamme Oro) will be in Morocco instead. He works at altitude until April 25 with coach Massimo Pegoretti.

Leonardo Fabbri (BBC) will train in South Africa along with Zane Weir (Fiamme Jalle). Both were assisted by technician Paolo Dal Soglio. Also in South Africa, but in Potchefstroom, will be Ayomide Folorunso (Fiamme Oro). Training will take place until April 14 under the guidance of his coach Maurizio Pratizzoli.

Nineteenth-century horsemen Catalin Tecuceanu (Fiamme Oro) and Simone Barontini (Fiamme Azzurre) will also be in Potchefstroom. The latter will be trained by coaches Gianni Ghidini and Fabrizio Dubbini.

