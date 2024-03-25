Floods and landslides in southeastern Brazil have killed at least 25 people in recent days. This was reported on Monday by Brazilian media and international news agencies. Since Friday, severe weather has mainly affected the state of Espirito Santo, but the neighboring state of Rio de Janeiro is also experiencing serious problems.

Much of the country’s mountainous region has now been destroyed, forcing thousands of Brazilians to flee their homes. Dozens of soldiers, firefighters and rescue dogs are currently conducting search and rescue efforts in hopes of rescuing the trapped people. Water levels were reported to have dropped again on Sunday due to decreased rainfall. This allowed rescuers easier access to affected areas that were previously inaccessible.

At least 17 people were killed in Espirito Santo and more than 5,400 people were evacuated from affected areas, according to local authorities. At least 270 houses were swept away by the strong currents. In the worst-hit municipality of Mimoso do Sul, a city of nearly 25,000 people in the south of the state, at least 15 people were killed by flooding. It is unknown how many people are missing, but rescuers in the state of Espirito Santo have reportedly rescued at least 90 people. At least eight people died in Rio state. The effects of climate change are clearly being felt in Brazil, partly due to the country’s location. It has recently suffered from several natural disasters.

