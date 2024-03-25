loading…

Two United States B-1B bombers turned around when approached by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets over the Barents Sea. Photo/US Air Force

MOSCOW – A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet approached a pair of United States Air Force (US) B-1B strategic bombers over the Barents Sea.

The two American bombers were approached by Moscow fighter jets as they headed towards the Kola Peninsula, Russia, on Sunday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (25/3/2024) confirmed that the Moscow military sent a MiG-31 fighter jet from an air base in the Murmansk region to meet a pair of American bombers.

The pair of B-1B planes, the ministry said, made a U-turn away from Russian airspace.

The Norwegian Armed Forces were reluctant to provide information about the flight of a pair of American bombers.

However, when asked by the Barents Observer, Joint Headquarters near Bodø confirmed that the planes were in Norwegian airspace before flying over international airspace in the Barents Sea.

“The activity covered Norwegian and international airspace,” said base spokesman Reidar Flasnes.

“We cannot detail these activities,” continued Flasnes.

According to him, the United States is responsible for flights on Sunday. However, he confirmed that the flight had been approved by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.