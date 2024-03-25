Digital Markets Act, the EU begins investigations into Apple, Google and Meta for suspected violation of the regulation

The European Commission has launched non-compliance investigations under the law on digital markets, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), on Alphabet’s rules relating to the piloting of Google Play and auto-preferencing in Google Search, on Apple’s rules related to driving in the App Store and the choice screen for Safari and Meta’s “payment or consent model”.

The Commission suspects that the measures implemented by these gatekeepers do not actually comply with the obligations imposed by the DMA law. Additionally, the Commission has launched investigations into Apple’s new pricing structure for alternative app stores and Amazon’s rating practices on its marketplace.

Finally, the Commission ordered gatekeepers to retain certain documents to monitor the effective implementation and compliance with their obligations.