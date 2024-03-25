Home Technology

Apple vision pro will definitely make its debut in China..And then?

The Apple Vision Pro VR headset has wowed many who’ve tried it, but the main issue keeping the device out of people’s hands is availability: If you live outside the United States and want to buy it, you’re out of luck. But the situation is set to change: Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has confirmed that the headphones will be launched this year in at least one other country: China. Apple has already hinted at a wider release of the Apple Vision Pro in 2024, and during his speech at the China Development Forum in Beijing over the weekend, Tim Cook specifically mentioned China as one of the lucky countries that will receive the headphones by the end of the year. Aside from confirming that a China release is expected, Cook did not reveal a specific release date or price: However, a Vision Pro release outside of the US before June 2024 was hinted at by analysts early in this year, and China is unlikely to be the only country where it will be released.

Is the Vision Pro worldwide release imminent?

China, Japan, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, among others, are the countries where Apple is looking to hire a “Briefing Experience Specialist” for the Vision Pro. When the advertisements for this figure were “discovered”, they were thought to mark the location where the Vision Pro’s release would begin, and Cook’s confirmation in China suggests that may indeed be the case. For this reason, we wouldn’t be surprised if the UK and Australia (and other countries) saw the Apple Vision Pro launch around the same time as China. As mentioned, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested that Apple will likely launch the Vision Pro outside of the US before WWDC, Apple’s annual conference for third-party software developers. who create apps for Apple platforms, such as iPhone, iPad, Mac), expected in June, so we may only be a month or two away from seeing the Vision Pro in the hands of more people.

