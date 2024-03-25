Baidu’s AI in the iPhone 16 sold in China, there is an agreement

Baidu, the Mandarin Google, will power Apple’s iPhone 16 and iOS 18 operating system with ErnieBot’s AI models in China “to address legal compliance issues.”

This was reported by Cailian Press, a platform affiliated with the Securities Times, according to which the US company had also approached Alibaba, deciding “to choose Baidu”. The shares of the Chinese hi-tech company jumped by more than 5% on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Apple number one Tim Cook said yesterday, on the sidelines of the China Development Forum in Beijing, that the group will continue to increase investments in research and development in China.