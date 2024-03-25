Brigitte Garcia, Ecuador’s youngest mayor, and her assistant were shot dead near the city of San Vicente on Saturday night. International news agencies reported this to the police of the South American country. The death of 27-year-old Garcia is another result of gang violence in Ecuador. The bodies of Garcia, who was mayor of San Vicente, and her liaison officer were found in a car on the beach. According to police, they were shot from another car.

García was a member of previous president Rafael Correa’s social democratic party Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana. He and Luis Gonzalez, the party’s presidential candidate in last November’s elections, reacted with shock to the young mayor’s death. “I just found out that our colleague, the mayor, was killed,” they write on the platform X. “I have no words, I’m shocked, no one is safe in Ecuador, NO ONE.”

Ecuador fights gang violence

For many years, drug gang violence has dominated Ecuador. There were more than 7,800 murders in the country last year. On the eve of the elections, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated. He took a strong stand against the growing influence of drug criminals in the South American country.

New President Daniel Noboa vows to combat drug-related violence. In January, he designated 22 drug gangs as “terrorist organizations” and declared a state of emergency. This happened after a powerful gang leader escaped from prison and a group of heavily armed gang members took TV station hosts hostage. The president also called on the army to “neutralize” the gangs. After this, the gang violence continues. For example, in January, Cesar Suarez, an Ecuadorian prosecutor investigating the nation’s organized crime, was shot and killed.

