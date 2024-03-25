Terrible motorbike crash in Colleferro: the young centaur Gianmarco Navarra died at just 26 years old

A motorbike accident which unfortunately proved fatal for a young man of just 26 years old, occurred yesterday evening in Colleferro, a few kilometers from Rome. Gianmarco Navarra, this is the name of the centaur, lost his life instantly in the crash between his motorbike and a car. The authorities are investigating to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident.

Credit: Gianmarco Navarra – Facebook

Unfortunately, with the arrival of spring, the dramatic event with deaths due to road accidents involving motorcyclists returns. A very serious one occurred yesterday near Colleferro, a few kilometers from Rome.

Gianmarco Navarra, a young man of only 26 years old from the area, was on board his motorcycle and was traveling along the road that would take him to Colleferro, Via Carpinetana. At the same time a car was passing by, a Lancia Ypsilon, which was instead traveling in the direction of Carpineto Romano.

Credit: Gianmarco Navarra – Facebook

For reasons yet to be clarified, which the competent authorities are investigating, the two vehicles collided and the young centaur was the one who got the worst of it. Thrown several meters away and falling disastrously onto the asphalt, he probably lost his life instantly. The timely intervention of the 118 rescuers was of no avail.

Countless messages of condolence have appeared on social media in recent hours. Gianmarco was known and well-liked by everyone in Colleferro and the beautiful words spent for him bear witness to this. He is remembered as a good, kind, always cheerful boy. A serious loss that affects, in short, not only his family, but the entire community.

Also yesterday, on Palm Sunday which proved dramatic on Italian roads, another very young boy lost his life following a crash. His name was Emanuele Fanari, he was 23 years old, and at the crack of dawn he was driving his car towards a nightclub in Pabillonis, Sardinia. According to what emerged, he was reaching his girlfriend, but he never arrived at his destination.