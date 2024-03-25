Pomezia, March 25, 2024 – Behind the scenes of the success of “Mare Fuori”. Some of the main characters present at Zoomarine Park on March 30, 2024 will tell interesting stories and backstories. A completely original Easter surprise for family audiences who can follow the talk show (included in the ticket and while there are still seats). ) with Beppe (Vincenzo Ferrera), Milos (Antonio D’Aquino), Alina (Eva Sai). Now in its fourth edition, the Rai Fiction and Picomedia series has become a phenomenon among very young people, and its “turbulent waves” intersect with the dreams, bitterness and desire for redemption of a group of boys trapped in a children’s prison. Italian borders also extend beyond the border.

Not only the actors of the series will cheer up the three days of the holiday (from March 30 to April 1) in a park on the outskirts of Rome. Visitors can expect a new acrobatic diving show, outdoor attractions (including a water section with the Punta Cana pool, Acquasplash and Blue River), and educational animal demonstrations. On March 31st, Bing and Flop will be coming to Zoomarine for the first time for kids! Two cute characters will spend Easter with the fans, each child will be able to meet two mascots and take a beautiful photo as a souvenir, which will then be presented by the staff (the event is included in the entrance ticket). Then, on April 1st, there is great anticipation for the new show of Charlotte M., a favorite of You Tubers, a favorite of girls and boys. In short, it’s a truly memorable Easter that brings families together with healthy fun. Information www.zoomarine.it.

