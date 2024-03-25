Fiumicino, March 25, 2024 – A 46-year-old American producer was robbed late yesterday in Fiumicino. As he himself told the police, thieves broke the window of his car while he was in a restaurant on Via della Torre Clementina in Fiumicino. Two Rolex watches and €4,000 in cash were stolen, totaling €40,000. (source: Adnkronos)

