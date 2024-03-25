President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that the relationship his government has with the United States is “very good”, but not one of subordination, and noted that “Mexico is not a colony, nor a protectorate of any foreign country.”

In a preview of the interview he gave to the program “60 Minutes” on the American network CBS, which will premiere this Sunday night, the Mexican President affirmed that his counterpart of the American Union, Joe Biden, is respectful of sovereignty of Mexico, as was, he indicated, former President Donald Trump.

López Obrador accused some politicians from the neighboring country who, instead of seeking dialogue, reaching agreements and addressing the causes, point to our country and say that “it is Mexico’s fault, the migration problem is caused by Mexico.”

“We are an independent, free, sovereign country, we are not a colony, we are not a protectorate of any foreign country. We have a very good relationship with the United States government, but not one of subordination. President Biden is respectful of our sovereignty as he It was President Trump, because every time I talk to President Biden the first thing he tells me is that our relationship has to be on an equal footing.

“It is very difficult for United States politicians to understand. What do they do? Instead of seeking dialogue, reaching agreements and addressing the causes, they use, in our case, Mexico, to say, It’s Mexico’s fault, the immigration problem is caused by Mexico.”

In the interview, López Obrador accused the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, of making political propaganda on the immigration issue and making a “spectacle” of putting wire fences in the Rio Grande, which he described as “opportunism” and “politicking.”

“The governor of Texas, to make propaganda because I think he wants to be a candidate for the vice presidency of the United States, goes to the Rio Grande and puts up barbed wire fences and makes a show. That is opportunism, that with all due respect, it is politicking. That is not serious.

He acknowledged that he has had differences with Joe Biden, just as he had them with former President Trump, but stressed that both have been very respectful because they have put the general interest of both peoples first.

“We have had differences, but we have put the general interest first, the interest of the two peoples, of the people of the United States and the people of Mexico, and we have understood each other, and that is why we are economic and commercial partners.”

He highlighted that when he became President of the Republic, in December 2018, the most important economic-trade relationship of the United States was with China, and then with Canada and now “it is Mexico and we want to continue that way because we need each other.” “.

