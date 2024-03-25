The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, supported this Monday the call made by the UN Security Council to call a ceasefire in the Gaza war, which has caused the death of more than 32 thousand people in less than six months.

“(I) totally agree. I have been raising it: there should be a ceasefire in Gaza but it has taken a long time, it has cost many lives,” said the President during his morning press conference today.

President López Obrador thus supported the resolution of the United Nations organization this Monday, approved by 14 votes in favor and one abstention, that of the United States, which calls for an “immediate” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while at the same time calls on Israel to “lift all barriers to this humanitarian aid.”

López Obrador has asked several times to stop the attacks, but, unlike other leaders of the Latin American left, he has maintained a “stance of neutrality” without directly condemning Israel or speaking of a “genocide.”

The war that began almost six months ago has caused more than 32,000 deaths, has left 1 million people, half of Gazans, in a state of “extreme food insecurity” and has left a level of destruction in the Palestinian territory that some have compared that of Germany after the Second World War.

The ceasefire call was achieved for the first time, after being opposed on four other occasions by the United States on three occasions, and by Russia and China on one more occasion.

Requests to Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza have so far fallen on deaf ears, despite the fact that more and more countries have joined these calls, including European nations such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which at the beginning of the war They were closer to Israel.

And other allies that have also been evolving in their position such as Canada or Japan, leaving the United States as the last unbreakable ally of the Israeli State.

