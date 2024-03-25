loading…

France alerted the military and security forces due to the ISIS-Khorasan terror threat. Photo/Reuters

PARIS – The French government raised its terror alert to the highest level following shootings in Moscow. This was stated by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal after a meeting with senior security and defense officials with President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Reuters, the French terror warning system has three levels, and the highest level is activated when an attack occurs in France or abroad, or when the threat of an attack is considered imminent.

This allows for extraordinary security measures such as increased patrols by the armed forces in public places such as train stations, airports and religious places.

Why does France look so wary?

According to France 24, France has repeatedly been hit by deadly jihadist attacks, including the massacre at the Bataclan concert hall in 2015 where extremists opened fire on concertgoers and held hostages for hours.

The country is already on high security alert ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which are expected to attract millions of visitors to the country.

Security concerns are high for the extraordinary opening ceremony on July 26, which will involve boats ascending the River Seine and crowds watching from the riverbank.

