After Alba Corigliano, her mother Teresa Greco also died a month after the accident: they never regained consciousness

Unfortunately, the death toll from the accident which occurred on state road 107 has worsened further. After Alba Corigliano, her mother Teresa Greco also died exactly one month after the tragedy in which they were involved. The young girl was supposed to get married this summer.

The whole family quickly found themselves experiencing two truly serious losses, just a few days apart. After the impact they remained trapped between the sheets of their vehicle and obviously their conditions immediately appeared desperate.

The drama occurred around 5pm on Sunday 25 February. Precisely along the state road 107 Silana, which connects Crotone to Cosenza, in the Brasimato area. The two engaged couples, she is 33 years old and he is 43, took part in a dance competition at the weekend and after finishing, they took the car back to their home.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the Fiat Punto collided head-on with a Volkswagen Golf, with mother and daughter on board. The two cars became a pile of sheet metal and passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked for the intervention of the health workers and also the police.

The death of Teresa Greco one month after the accident

CREDIT: EXPLORE ITALY

Teresa Greco was Alba’s mother. After the head-on impact with the other car, both remained stuck between the sheets of their vehicle. In fact, to be able to free them, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was necessary.

Once outside, their conditions immediately appeared desperate. For this reason they arranged for both to be promptly admitted to the Catanzaro hospital. Right here the 59-year-old underwent a delicate operation, but from that moment neither she nor her daughter ever regained consciousness.

Unfortunately, Alba died on March 21st, while her mother Teresa died today morning, Monday March 25th, exactly one month after the accident.