Ardea, March 25, 2024 – Sent law enforcement to clear a farmhouse where a young family had been living for several months. This morning at dawn, according to a court order, carabinieri from the local Tor San Lorenzo barracks arrived at the site to invite the occupier to come out, but the young man responded by climbing to the roof. This is why the intervention of firefighters was necessary, as well as a request for additional police reinforcements. The commander of the carabinieri company, under whose jurisdiction the territory of Ardea lies, also arrived on the scene from Anzio with his men. Municipal police are also on site.

Despite the arrival of the officer, the young homeless man did not respond to the invitation to come down. The boy’s parents and several friends are also present at the scene, watching from the balcony below. The presence on the roof (judging by the photograph sent to us by the father of the young man) of the young commander, Lieutenant Ardea, who came to the aid of his colleagues, did not bring any benefit.

