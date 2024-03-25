loading…

Six countries that were once allies of Israel decided to stop supplying weapons to the Zionist country. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Several countries have stopped arms exports to Israel following the ongoing military operation in Gaza. This happened after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel may have committed genocide.

Apart from that, international pressure on Israel’s allies to stop arms exports also continues to increase. This is related to war crimes violations committed by Israel.

6 Countries That Freeze New Weapons Exports to Israel

1. Italia



Photo/Reuters

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said his country had blocked all arms exports to Israel immediately after the attack on Gaza began in February.

“Since October 7 [2023] we decided not to send any more weapons to Israel, so there is no need to discuss this,” Tajani said, according to a report by Italian news agency ANSA.

His comments reportedly came in response to opposition lawmaker Elly Schlein’s statement that Italy should stop all arms exports to the Middle East, particularly to Israel.

2. Netherlands



Photo/Reuters

A Dutch court on Monday banned the Netherlands from exporting F-35 fighter jet spare parts to Israel over concerns that they were used in violation of international law during Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

The fighter jet spare parts are owned by the US, but are stored in a warehouse in the Netherlands under a bilateral agreement. They are exported to various countries, including Israel.

3. Japan



Photo/Reuters

Japanese company Itochu Corporation announced last week that it would end its partnership with Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems at the end of this month.

Itochu plans to end this cooperation after the ICJ ordered Israel last month to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians, Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura said.