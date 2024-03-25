loading…

Japan is the country most prone to earthquakes in Asia. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are at least six known earthquake-prone Asian countries. One of them is Japan.

Earthquakes are one of the deadliest natural disasters. Not only does it cause regional damage, the impact can also give rise to subsequent disasters such as tsunamis and landslides.

Regarding the causes, there are a number of factors that contribute to earthquakes, such as shifts in tectonic plates. However, you cannot prevent earthquakes from occurring.

Looking at a series of regions in the world, the Asian continent is one of the areas that is quite vulnerable to earthquake natural disasters. Compiled from various sources, Monday (25/3/2024), the following are a number of Asian countries that are prone to earthquakes.

Earthquake-Prone Asian Countries

1. Japan

Japan is one of the countries that is quite often hit by earthquakes. Some of them are even devastating and cause tsunamis.

This condition likely occurred due to Japan’s location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. This term refers to an area around the Pacific Ocean that is prone to tectonic activity and earthquakes.

According to the US Geological Survey, the large number of earthquakes that hit Japan occurred due to high seismic activity and a dense seismic detection network. Nevertheless, the country continues to learn from experience and develop disaster mitigation measures.

2. Indonesia

Indonesia is also quite vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes. Several times, the strength could be more than 6.0 SR, including what happened some time ago in Tuban, East Java (6.5 SR).

Like Japan, Indonesia is also on the Pacific Ring of Fire. Therefore, it is not surprising that the region is vulnerable to natural disasters.

3. China

Next there is China. Quoting US News, the Bamboo Curtain Country is at the intersection of three tectonic plates of Eurasia, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean.