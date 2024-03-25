loading…

The Slovak elections have many dilemmas between Russia and the West. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The televised debate of Slovakia’s nine presidential candidates often sounded as if it were taking place in Moscow.

“As president, I want to get Slovakia out of the dungeon of European Union countries,” said Milan Nahlik, a policeman who unsuccessfully ran for parliament four years ago.

“As president, I would vote for the lifting of sanctions against Russia, because they are contrary to international law,” said Stefan Harabin, a former Supreme Court judge and the third most popular candidate, echoing Russia’s argument that sanctions need to be approved by the Council. UN Security Council.

“Mr Harabin, you are directly responsible for the enormous and coercive actions we took in handing over our national sovereignty to Brussels. And today you act as if you had nothing to do with it,” countered Marian Kotleba, a neo-Nazi candidate who is trailing in the polls.

What he was referring to was Harabin’s support for the Lisbon Treaty, which empowered the European Union to sign international agreements on behalf of its members, but fell short of a larger aspiration, namely to implement majority voting in defense and foreign affairs, thereby maintaining state power. member countries. to veto a decision.

The loss of national sovereignty in external relations is a fear shared by leading candidate and former prime minister Peter Pellegrini.

“Pellegrini put out a carefully prepared dangerous lie and a story about how Germany and France would order Slovakia to “gather heavily armed soldiers at train stations” to deploy to Ukraine and “no one would ask us,” wrote journalist Tomas Bella. in the independent newspaper Dennik N.

Pellegrini, who leads the Hlas party, a splinter group of the ruling Smer party led by Prime Minister Robert Fico and now in coalition with him, has cast himself as a pro-peace candidate, repeating Pope Francis’ recent controversial statement, “You must find courage to raise the white flag.”

In Slovakia, the role of the president is largely ceremonial.

However, as the official commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the president can declare war and mobilize, declare martial law, and return laws for reconsideration by parliament. It can also appoint and recall judges including Supreme Court judges, request reports from the government on certain areas, or hold a referendum on a policy issue.

5 Slovak Election Dilemmas between Russia and the West

1. There is only one pro-Western and Ukrainian presidential candidate



Photo/Reuters