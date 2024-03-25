loading…

Many hospitals in China have closed maternity services. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – Hospitals in China have closed maternity services. Even though China has 1.4 billion people, it turns out it is experiencing winter birth. China experienced a population decline for two consecutive years.

The closure of maternity wards has been likened to an “obstetric winter” in China. Meanwhile public concern about the shutdown has prompted authorities to remove search topics related to the issue from Chinese social media.

But silence on public concerns has not stopped hospitals in China from closing their maternity wards.

China’s economy is struggling and as younger generations move away from traditional marriage and having children, the prospects for reviving population growth in China look bleak.

5 Reasons Why Hospitals in China Close Maternity Services

1. Fewer Chinese Women Are Having Children



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced in February that the country’s population will decline for two consecutive years in 2023 – falling by 2.08 million to 1.409 billion.

Last year’s decline was much greater than the decline recorded in 2022 of 850,000, which marked the first time China’s population declined since 1961 – the year of the Great Famine under Mao Zedong.

Figures for 2023 also show that new births fell by 5.7 percent – ​​to 9.02 million – and the country’s birth rate also reached a new low of 6.39 births per 1,000 people, down from the 2022 figure of 6.77 births per 1,000 people.

China’s birth rate has been falling since the introduction of a strict one-child policy for families in 1980 amid fears of a rapid population increase. Amid an equally sharp population decline, the Chinese government changed its policy in 2015, allowing couples to have two children, and then three in 2021.

But allowing couples to have more children does not make them prefer to have children.

Several explanations have been offered for why Chinese society does not appear to want to have more children, including: The effectiveness of decades of government messaging about the benefits of limiting family size to one child. The economic costs associated with having children in China – childcare, education, healthcare – and the impact on young people’s careers after starting a family.