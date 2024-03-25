loading…

There are five mainstay French fighter jets in various battles. Many of them have been exported to various countries. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – France has several types of fighter jets which are a mainstay in military operations or war. Many of them have been exported to various countries.

France could potentially go to war with Russia after Paris signaled it would deploy troops to Ukraine to help Kyiv.

Apart from intending to get involved in the Ukraine war, this NATO country has also been involved in fighting in several countries, especially in counter-terrorism operations.

5 French Mainstay Fighter Jets

1. Dassault Rafale

The Rafale is a 4.5 generation multirole fighter jet designed and manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation.

The Rafale is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world, with features such as an advanced fire control system, advanced ballistic protection system and stealth capabilities.

Rafales have been used in combat in Libya, Mali and Syria.

2. Mirage 2000

The Mirage 2000 is a fourth generation multirole fighter jet designed and manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation.

The Mirage 2000 was noted as a successful fighter jet and was exported to several countries.

The Mirage 2000 has been used in combat in Iraq, Yugoslavia, and Libya.

3. Dassault Mirage III

The Mirage III is a second generation fighter jet designed and manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation.