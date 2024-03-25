loading…

Taiwan has elite troops that are feared in the world because they are ready to go to war with China. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Elite troops are an important part of a country’s military strength. Elite troops are generally owned by every force, both air, land and sea. However, many countries in Asia have elite troops who are feared because they have been tested on various battlefields.

Apart from being tested, these elite troops also have a tough training system with very strict selection. They become the focus when there is an important event or terror incident that endangers state security.

5 Asian Countries That Have the Most Feared Elite Troops

1. Taiwan



Photo/Reuters

According to Forces.net, many Special Forces units around the world are based on American or British models, and one example is Taiwan’s frogmen.

Officially called Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol units, or ARPs, Taiwan’s Marine Corps Special Forces units are essentially the equivalent of the US Navy SEALs or the British SBS.

As the name suggests, their primary task is long-range water-based reconnaissance, particularly in the Taiwan Strait. If China tries to invade Taiwan, then ARP will take action.

Their role would likely be to traverse the 100 miles of water between Taiwan and China at night, covertly scout military targets, and direct attacks on those targets.

Ann Wang and Ben Blanchard have reported on the grueling ARP selection course for Reuters, seeing the intake of 31 people reduced to just 15 at the end of the 10-week process.

As already trained members of the military, this course requires a higher level of endurance for would-be frogmen to get through the hours of training and often lack of sleep. The selection process culminates in participants crossing 100 meters of jagged rock on their stomachs.

This, combined with the stressful positions and long periods spent in cold sea water helps ensure that candidates who pass the course are prepared for the difficult conditions they may encounter during their service.

2. China



Photo/Reuters