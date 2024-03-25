loading…

Leclerc, one of France’s mainstay battle tanks in the war. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – The French Army has operated four types of battle tanks in various wars.

France could potentially go to war with Russia after Paris signaled it would deploy troops to Ukraine to help Kyiv.

Apart from intending to get involved in the Ukraine war, this NATO country has also been involved in fighting in several countries, especially in counter-terrorism operations.

4 French Main Battle Tanks (MBT) Mainstays in the War

1. Leclerc

The Leclerc is a third generation MBT designed and manufactured by GIAT Industries (now Nexter Systems) of France.

This tank was first launched in 1992 and entered service in 1993.

The Leclerc is one of the most advanced MBTs in the world, with features such as an advanced fire control system, advanced ballistic protection system and high mobility.

Leclerc has been used in combat in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

2. AMX-50

The AMX-50 is a second generation MBT designed and manufactured by France’s Atelier de Construction d’Issy-les-Moulineaux (AMX).

This tank was first launched in 1951 and entered service in 1956.

The AMX-50 is a relatively heavy battle tank with thick armor and a powerful cannon.