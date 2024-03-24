loading…

Deputy Cultural Attache of the United States Embassy (US), Mary Trechock, explained the YSEALI academic scholarship program. Photo/Ist

JAKARTA – Registration for the Scholarship program sponsored by the United States Government, the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Academic Fellowship for the Fall 2024 period, is currently open until April 18 2024.

Deputy Cultural Attache of the United States Embassy (US), Mary Trechock, explained that this five-week scholarship program consists of a series of seminar discussions, reading activities, group presentations and lectures. Classroom learning and activities are complemented by field trips, field trips, leadership activities, and volunteer opportunities in the local community.

“In fact, during academic residency, participants will also have the opportunity to be involved in educational and cultural activities outside the classroom,” said Mary Trechock in an exclusive interview with SindoNEWS in Jakarta, Friday (22/3/2024).

If conditions permit, the fellowship is complemented by a field trip to another region of the United States where they will meet with local, state, private, and non-profit organizations working in the field.

Mary also encouraged and motivated young Indonesians aged 18-25 years to try to register for this scholarship selection.

“Usually for the YSEALI Academic Fellowship Program we select in two different periods each year, namely in the spring and autumn. Each period we select as many as 32 participants, and sometimes it varies each year depending on the available slots,” said Mary.

Mary said that the participants came from various regions in Indonesia, from Banda Aceh to Manado and Jayapura.

The number of people interested in this program is also very high, where when registration is open, usually there are 400-900 people interested per cycle, so for the 32 slots, the level of competition is also very high. If they do not pass the selection, participants can still register as long as the registration period is open and they are within the required age range.

“We also have participants who have registered several times, and they have only been accepted on their third or fourth registration. So, we encourage young people to just try to register and see the results later, because every time you register, it makes you a candidate which is stronger as you become more accustomed to writing essays and conducting interviews,” added Mary.

The US government hopes that with this program, youth in Southeast Asia can connect with youth in the US, and also that they learn and absorb as much information as possible on the topics they focus on. When they return to their respective countries, it is hoped that they can also play a role in overcoming the problems and challenges that exist in their region, such as marine waste.