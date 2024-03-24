The former Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, is responsible for the excess of deaths in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he must face justice, the candidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition warned the Presidency of the Republic, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz.

On tour through Oaxaca, where he met with patients who suffer from various chronic diseases and have not received good care from public institutions, Gálvez Ruiz revealed that a group of Mexican scientists demonstrated that López-Gatell is responsible for thousands of deaths for not having listened to him. To science.

“They made a timeline and have been able to demonstrate that Hugo López-Gatell did not pay attention to science, because at the time it was known that COVID was transmitted by aerosols and not droplets, the use of face masks was key and he dared to say that it was no use,” commented the candidate.

“And not having listened to science led to more people dying from COVID,” he noted, noting that there were countries like Chile, which managed the pandemic better, listened to science and were able to avoid deaths. “It seems to me that Hugo López-Gatell, at some point in his life, has to face justice, because he is responsible for the excess mortality,” he emphasized.

Xóchitl Gálvez stressed that in the particular case of Mexico City there was an excess mortality of 50 percent.

On the other hand, during her visit to Huatulco, developers and tourism service providers denounced to the presidential candidate that the federal government has made arbitrary decisions that put the viability of this tourist destination at risk.

