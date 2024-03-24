The opposition presidential candidate, for the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition, an agreement signed with President Nicolás Maduro.

Gálvez, prior to an event in Oaxaca, commented that, “(President Andrés Manuel López Obrador) thinks that he can use the public budget as he has arranged, and it seems to me that yes, it is illegal (to support Venezuelans). Maduro “He should be the person who was paying the Venezuelans to return.”

Due to the above, the presidential candidate spoke in this way about the statements of the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, who on Thursday revealed that Mexico signed an agreement with Venezuela called ‘Return to the homeland’.

In this program, and by orders of López Obrador, each migrant who returns to that country is given support from the Youth Building the Future programs, for professional apprentices, and Sowing Life, for farmers.

This aid lasts six months and they are granted, more or less, 110 dollars per month.

“The president thinks that public money comes out of his pocket,” criticized Gálvez.

He pointed out that since Hugo Chávez became president (1999-2013), and then Maduro succeeded him in 2013, 7.8 million Venezuelans have left Venezuela.

“That is a human tragedy. People are going to look for an opportunity that they are not finding in Venezuela,” he said.

He regretted that López Obrador supports Maduro, who he said is a dictator and emphasized that in Mexico there is extreme poverty so “we are not here to give away the money of Mexicans with all due respect to the president,” he asserted.

The agreement between Mexico and Venezuela occurs in the face of the growth of irregular migration through Mexico, which rose 77.2% in 2023 to exceed 782,000 people, of which the main country of origin was Venezuela, with almost 223,000, a annual increase of 131.81%, according to statistics from the Government’s Migration Policy Unit.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions