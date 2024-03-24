Montreal – The dance competitions of the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships have concluded in Montreal, Canada.

From an Italian perspective, there was great anticipation for the event following Friday’s Rhythm Dance, which saw Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Fiamme Azzurre) take second place.

The Italian team scored 87.52 points, putting themselves in full contention for a medal. The most popular competitors with a goal for the podium were Americans Madison Chock/Evan Bates (90.08), Canadians Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (86.51) and Britons Laila Fear/Lewis Gibson (84.60).

In the free program, Guignard/Fabbri skated amazingly, performing one of the best programs of their careers, and also not being influenced by unexpected events in the final.

Charlene’s skirt did catch on the blade of her right skate, but this dangerous accident was not overcome without complications. The Azzurri scored 129.00 points in the free dance for a total of 216.52 points, earning them the bronze medal.

Gold went to Chock/Bates (222.20), who confirmed their title as world champions for the second year in a row, ahead of Gilles/Poiret (219.68). Instead, Fear/Gibson settled at 210.92.

For Guignard/Fabbri, this is the second World Championship medal in his career after the silver won in Saitama in 2023.

However, this is Italy’s sixth world podium in dance.

Previously, only Barbara Fusar Poli and Maurizio Margaglio (gold medal in Nice 2000 and silver in Vancouver 2001) could finish in the top three more than once.

The total number of Italian medals at the World Figure Skating Championships is 15.

Below is a complete list of Italian podium finishes at the World Championships.

Men’s sector (1)

1953 – Carlo FASSI (bronze)

Women’s sector (7)

1978 – Suzanne DRIANO (bronze)

2005 – Caroline KOSTNER (bronze)

2008 – Caroline KOSTNER (Silver)

2011 – Caroline KOSTNER (bronze)

2012 – Caroline KOSTNER (gold)

2013 – Caroline KOSTNER (Silver)

2014 – Caroline KOSTNER (bronze)

Artistic couples (1)

2023 – Sara CONTI/Niccolò MAKII (bronze)

Danza (6)

2000 – Barbara FUSAR-POLI/Maurizio MARGAGLIO (Silver)

2001 – Barbara FUSAR-POLI/Maurizio MARGAGLIO (gold)

2010 – Federica FAIELLA/Massimo SCALI (bronze)

2014 – Anna CAPELLINI/Luca LANOTT (gold)

2023 – Charlene GUINARD/Marco FABBRI (Silver)

2024 – Charlene GUINARD/Marco FABBRI (bronze)

Results and the full program for the 2024 FIFA World Cup Montreal can be found here.

Photo: Laura Malvarosa