Sydney, March 24, 2024 – The date Saturday, March 23, 2024, has rightfully gone down in the history of Italian curling. For the first time since the creation of the Women’s World Cup back in 1979, the Italian team managed to climb into the top four on the world stage. This feat was signed in Sydney (Canadian province of Nova Scotia) by a team consisting of Stefania Constantini (Fiamme Oro), Elena Antonia Mathis (CC Dolomiti), Angela Romei (Fiamme Gialle), Giulia Zardini Lacedelli (CC Dolomiti) and Marta. Lo Deserto Nature Reserve (Fiamme Gialle).

Finishing third in the group, the Italians faced Denmark in the first round of the direct relegation stage. The game remained balanced throughout the six ends. After this, the Italian quartet was able to make the decisive “shot” between the seventh and eighth sets, stealing the hand twice in a row. As a result, the Scandinavians were defeated with a score of 7-4.

The success thus opened the door for Italy to the semi-finals, in which the Italians challenged a very strong Switzerland. The Swiss, winners of the last four World Cups, were also one of two teams capable of defeating Stefania Costantini and her teammates during the round-robin (the two teams had already met on Friday, a day Switzerland won 6-2).

The rematch began with absolute equality. After a scoreless hand, the hammer rule was slavishly enforced as both teams scored one point each in the next four ends. Subsequently, the sixth part also disappeared. However, Switzerland extended their lead in the seventh end by potting two stones and then forcing the Italian team to discard the eighth hand and settle for a point in the ninth. Finally, the Swiss imposed their law again, leading 6-3 after two goals scored in the final match.

On Sunday, starting at 15.00 European time, the bronze medal will be awarded. Italy, already aware that they have achieved their best result ever, will fight for the third step of the podium against South Korea, led by Skip Gim Eun-Ji. In the round robin, both teams met on Wednesday the 20th and the Italians won 10–9.

Photo WCF