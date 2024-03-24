Sydney, March 24, 2024 – The 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship has concluded. The peace medals were awarded on Sunday, March 24, in the Canadian city of Sydney (located in the province of Nova Scotia). Italy, having lost to a very strong Switzerland in the semi-finals, played for the bronze medal against South Korea led by skip Gim Eun-ji.

In the round robin, the match between the Italian team and the Asian team ended in victory for the Italians with a slight margin. The rematch, with significantly higher stakes, followed a similar scenario. Both teams were engaged in a real head-to-head battle for a long time. Maximum balance for four hands (the first and third were empty, the second and fourth scored one point on each side).

At the height of the match, the Koreans took advantage of a slight advantage, taking a 3-2 lead thanks to two stones in the sixth set. The Italians managed to cancel out the seventh end and tie the game in the eighth. However, the Asians managed to score the ninth hand, giving them the chance to take the final stone of the match. South Korea took advantage of the opportunity masterfully, winning 6-3. Don’t be fooled by the score, which is a result of the dynamics of the tenth set. Kim Eun Ji had to hit the final blow accurately, otherwise he would have suffered from the hand stolen by the blues.

It is impossible to hide the regret of today’s defeat and the fact that a medal that was surely within reach was lost at the last minute. However, fourth place at Sydney 2024 represents a step up from the fifth place achieved at Perth 1980 and Sandviken 2023. Stefania Constantini (Fiamme Oro), Elena Antonia Matis (CC Dolomiti), Angela Romei (Fiamme Gialle), Giulia Zardini Lacedelli (CC Dolomiti) and reserve Marta Lo Deserto (Fiamme Gialle) thus brought Italy the most flattering result in the history of the women’s championships peace. On site, the quintet was supervised by a staff consisting of technical director Claudio Pescia, coach Violetta Caldart and coach Marco Mariani.

The curling season isn’t over yet. From Saturday 30 March to Sunday 7 April, Schaffhausen (Switzerland) will host the Men’s World Championships. Constantini’s team also qualified for the Players Championship, the last Grand Slam tournament of the season, which will take place from Tuesday 9 to Sunday 14 April.

Photo WCF