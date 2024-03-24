Latina, March 24, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Operations Division – Investigative Division of Latina has notified the order for the application of a special measure of surveillance of public safety, issued by the Criminal Section III – Special Section – Preventive Measure in Civil and Criminal Cases. Court of Rome at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office of Latina against a 40-year-old resident of Latina, recognized as dangerous as a person who habitually lives on the proceeds of criminal activities and is engaged in committing crimes that endanger public safety and tranquility.

The investigative activities carried out by the Carabinieri Investigation Department under the direction of the Pontic Prosecutor’s Office made it possible to demonstrate that this person was a person involved in criminal activities such as crimes against the person, public administration, in matters of environmental pollution and drugs. The regulation will oblige a man not to leave his home from 10 pm to 6:30 am for the next two years, not to participate in public meetings and not to communicate with people convicted and subject to preventive measures. .

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

