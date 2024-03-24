With a sea of ​​tea lights and hugs, Muscovites have expressed their condolences in recent days to the victims of last Friday night’s terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. At least 137 people died from bullets or smoke inhalation after a massive fire destroyed the huge concert hall complex during a shooting during a concert by popular Russian rock band Picnic.

The attack was reported by the Afghan branch of the Islamic State terror group via the Amaq Telegram channel, which also shared images allegedly taken by the attackers on Saturday. It showed them opening fire on concertgoers and cutting at least one of their throats. The alleged perpetrators escaped but were arrested by Russian forces in southern Russia on Saturday. US intelligence agencies confirmed the claim that IS was behind the attack.

A day of national mourning was declared on Sunday and condolences poured in from around the world. But President Vladimir Putin, who won a fifth term in a rigged election less than a week ago, remained silent and only offered condolences to the victims of the “bloody and barbaric act” in a televised address after 7 p.m. Instead of citing Islamic State statements, Putin focused on Ukraine, which he said was trying to offer the criminals a safe haven. He spoke of a “precisely prepared and cynical act.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had nothing to do with the attack and that Moscow wanted to make Ukraine a scapegoat for a problem it created.

Putin’s belated and cold response to the attack drew much criticism and reminded many in Russia of previous disasters and terrorist attacks, such as the Moscow Dubrovka theater attack (2002), the Beslan hostage crisis (2004) and the sinking of a submarine . Kursk (2000), in which Putin did not respond or responded late and in which the disastrous actions of the security services led to an unjustifiable number of casualties. “Putin knows only too well that his mandate comes not from the people, but from the security services and the election commission. Otherwise, he would not have behaved this way,” exiled Russian opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky said the morning after the attack. exit to X.

The Russian president is known for spending a lot of time consulting behind the scenes with trusted people in crisis situations and delaying public responses until the last minute. Moreover, the fact that the US said it had informed Moscow of a possible attack earlier this month has put the Russian president in a very uncomfortable situation. Why was the bloody attack not prevented? Experts have been pointing out numerous inconsistencies in the Kremlin’s version for several days now.

A heavily guarded capital

The most important questions are how the terrorists were able to plan and carry out the attack without being noticed by the overactive Russian security services, how they got their weapons past the building’s guards and how a large fire could start that even caused the roof to collapse. Perhaps a factor is that the entertainment complex is located in the suburbs of Krasnogorsk, just outside the border of the heavily guarded capital area. But, according to former employees, the ultra-modern Crocus City Hall, owned by Azerbaijani billionaire Aras Agalarov, has an excellent fire protection system.

The second big question is why the special services, the National Guard and special forces of OMON and SOBR arrived on the scene only after an hour and a half, while critics of the regime in Russia are immediately put in handcuffs at the slightest criticism. On March 7, more than a week before the Russian presidential election, the FSB reported that an attack on a synagogue in Moscow had been foiled. This was also allegedly planned by the IS-K group, which is also said to be behind Friday’s attack. Western embassies have called on citizens to be vigilant even before the elections.

The speed and manner in which the FSB managed to catch the criminals on Saturday also raised questions. FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said that eleven people had been arrested, including not a single Russian. It is reported that two criminals were killed: one in Moscow during the attack and one on the run. The three surviving attackers, all citizens of Tajikistan, fled in a Renault car and were caught in the forest near the Russian city of Bryansk, 140 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and 20 kilometers from the Belarusian one.

Alleged criminals

On Saturday, security services released brutal videos of the arrest and interrogation of the three. It shows men in camouflage suits cutting off a piece of 30-year-old Rajab Alizadeh’s ear, putting it in his mouth and interrogating the heavily bleeding man. The second video shows 25-year-old Fariddun Shamsoetdin shaking in fear as he claims strangers offered him 1 million rubles (10,000 euros) in exchange for participating in the attack. It is noteworthy that Telegram would have closed the deal, and he would have already received half by bank transfer.

The third video shows 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov, who was seriously injured, being interrogated in a hospital. The boy does not speak Russian and mumbles through an interpreter with difficulty that he received the weapon in the concert hall in exchange for Russian residence documents. The terror and obvious unprofessionalism of the murderous criminals raises serious questions in Russia about their real involvement. After the terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro in 2017, lawyers from the human rights organization Memorial (banned in Russia) found that nine of the eleven convicted, all from Central Asia, were innocent. The security services appear to have been involved in high-profile terrorism cases that have given Putin a reputation as a tough terrorist hunter.

Russian intelligence expert Kirill Titaev told the Meduza news site on Saturday that it would be very difficult to determine “whether the alleged perpetrators really committed this terrible crime, or whether they [slechts] were appointed executors by the services.” Official reports are scant and contradictory, the Russian judicial system does not function independently, and lawyers struggle to do their jobs. Moreover, terrorism and extremism cases, most of which were brought against regime critics and LGBTI people after the war, are kept behind closed doors in Russia.

New mobilization

Many in Russia and the West believe the Kremlin will use the massacre in Moscow to inject new impetus into the war against Ukraine and further tighten the screws within the country. Russian citizens have been fearing for several weeks that a new mobilization will be announced after the elections. This fear became a reality last week when Muscovites received mass (electronic) conscription into the army. Last week, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the formation of two new ground armies, which will require about 300,000 additional soldiers.

Alarming reports also circulated about the possible reinstatement of the death penalty. Russia has had a moratorium on it since 1996, but since the war against Ukraine, radical Russian voices, including Dmitry Medvedev, have increasingly called for its renewal. After the attack, the leader of Putin’s United Russia party, Vladimir Vasiliev, vowed to make the death penalty possible in cases of terrorism.

Russian political scientist Ekaterina Shulman told the Russian Dozhd channel that she did not attach much importance to the rumors. According to her, Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod border region are sufficient grounds to justify mobilization. “The most obvious explanation is also the most plausible. The Russian services are not behind the attack, but failed to prevent it because they were too busy fighting “terrorism” from the so-called “LGBTI movement” and used all their resources to persecute innocent people, not people who come and shoot. civilians with automatic rifles.”

