MOSCOW – ISIS is known as a guerrilla group that operates in various countries. However, there is one important question, why has ISIS never attacked Israel and America?

So far, the latest ISIS attack targeted Russia and killed hundreds of people while watching a concert. Unlike Al Qaeda and other guerrilla organizations, ISIS does not have a record of attacking Israel or the United States.

Why Has ISIS Never Attacked Israel and the United States?

1. The Palestinian struggle is not prioritized



On March 15, 206, ISIS’s weekly newspaper, al-Naba, published an article entitled, “Beit Al-Maqdis [Yerusalem]…The First and Main Problem in Sharia Law,” with which the terror group justifies its lack of attacks against Israel. to the Muslim community at large.

In the article, translated by monitoring group MEMRI, ISIS argues that the Palestinian struggle does not take priority over other jihadist struggles.

“If we look at the reality of the world today, we will find that the world is completely dominated by polytheism and its laws, except for the areas that Allah permitted for ISIS to establish this religion…. “Therefore, jihad in Palestine is the same as jihad anywhere else,” the article said.

2. Palestine is Overrated by Arabs



The article also harshly criticized “Arab exaggerations” who have suppressed the decades-old belief that “Palestine is the main struggle of Muslims.” Among those mentioned in this context are former Arab nationalist leaders, Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, and Saddam Hussein of Iraq, “who traded on the Palestinian issue and sold the delusion to their followers,” the article said.

However, there are places where jihad takes precedence, according to the article: in Arab countries ruled by “tyrants.” First and foremost among these was the Saudi kingdom, where the two holy cities of Islam, Mecca and Medina, had to be saved from the Saudi royal family.

“[Tiran] the apostates who rule the Islamic region are infidels who are worse in comparison [orang-orang Yahudi]and the war against them is preferred over the war against the infidels,” said ISIS.

3. Jihad in Palestine is the same as jihad elsewhere



For ISIS, ‘Jihad in Palestine is the same as jihad anywhere else.’