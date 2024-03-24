This Saturday, the National Action Party (PAN) filed a complaint with the National Electoral Institute (INE) accusing “La Hora Nacional” of supposedly favoring presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum.

Luis Mendoza and Federico Döring filed a complaint against radio concessionaires for violating the principle of impartiality by giving up their spaces or selling them for the broadcast of various programs of “La Hora Nacional”, produced with public resources, in which they accuse , benefited Morena’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Derived from these acts of electoral propaganda, the suspension of the transmission of the program “La Hora Nacional” was requested as precautionary measures because there is a risk that its hosts transmit content outside the legal framework on the 1,700 Mexican radio stations throughout the country. .

What is “National Time”?

“La Hora Nacional” is a radio program produced by the Ministry of the Interior through the General Directorate of Radio, Television and Cinematography (RTC) to promote the culture of Mexico with different guests, interviews, capsules and music.

“La Hora Nacional” was broadcast for the first time on July 25, 1937. It is currently 87 years old, and is considered the oldest government radio program in the world.

In 2022, “La Hora Nacional” could be visible on the channels of the Educational and Cultural Radio and Television Network of Mexico AC, as well as the social networks Facebook and YouTube.

In 2023 it will be heard on more than 1,070 national radio stations.

The topics they address are not only governmental but also sports, culture, art, academia, music, cooking and health. That is why “La Hora Nacional” is considered part of the history of Mexico.

Its slogan is “Wherever La Hora Nacional arrives, there is Mexico.”

For 30 years the broadcast of “La Hora Nacional” was broadcast live.

The states of the country have 30 minutes to broadcast their local message of “La Hora Nacional”; 27 states produce their state half-hour.

