ISIS-Khorasan is the group responsible for carrying out acts of terror in Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The US has intelligence that confirms ISIS’s claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting attack at a concert near Moscow on Friday. They are ISIS-Khorasan, an ISIS in Afghanistan.

Who is ISIS-Khorasan? The Group That Attacked the Moscow Concert Hall

1. ISIS covers Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K), whose name is taken from an old term for the region covering parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly gained a reputation for extreme brutality.

One of the most active regional affiliates of the Islamic State militant group, ISIS-K, has seen its membership decline since peaking around 2018. The Taliban and US forces are taking heavy losses.

But the United States sees the group as an ongoing threat. Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, told Congress in March that ISIS-K was rapidly developing capabilities to conduct “external operations” in Europe and Asia. He predicted that they would be able to attack American and Western interests outside Afghanistan “within six months and without warning.”

“An attack in the US itself is less likely,” he said.

The United States says its ability to develop intelligence on extremist groups in Afghanistan such as ISIS-K has been reduced since the withdrawal of American troops from the country in 2021. The American military says it can see the “broad contours” of an impending attack, but does not have specific details as before.

2. Carrying out attacks in Afghanistan and outside Afghanistan



Photo/Reuters

ISIS-K has a history of attacks, including against mosques, inside and outside Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, the US intercepted communications confirming that the group carried out two bombings in Iran that killed nearly 100 people.

In September 2022, ISIS-K militants claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at the Russian embassy in Kabul.