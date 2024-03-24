New episode on the Nine today, Sunday 24 March, of ‘Che tempo che fa’ by Fabio Fazio with Luciana Littizzetto and Filippa Lagerbäck. Guests of the episode Gianna Nannini, live with the single ‘I want you’, taken from the new album of unreleased songs ‘Sei nel l’anima’, a tribute to one of her most famous hits and the first part of a project which includes, in addition to the album , a European tour starting next November, a film and the re-release of his autobiography ‘Sei nell’anima (Cazzi mie)’.

Neri Marcorè and Giovanni Storti, together again on the big screen in ‘Zamora’, a film that marks Marcorè’s directorial debut, freely inspired by the novel of the same name by the sports journalist Roberto Perrone, who passed away in January 2023. And again: Enrico Brignano, coming soon on European tour with his theater show ‘Ma…diamoci tu!’; the director of the LA7 news Enrico Mentana; the economist Carlo Cottarelli; the deputy director of Corriere della Sera, Fiorenza Sarzanini; the editorialist of La Repubblica, Massimo Giannini; Michele Serra; Frank Matano and Lucia Ocone, respectively co-host and competitor of the fourth edition of ‘LOL – Who laughs is out’; the cross-country skiing legend Manuela Di Centa, honorary member of the IOC and who boasts a list of 7 Olympic medals and the same number of world championships, as well as 14 victories and 30 total podiums in the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup; Fabio Rovazzi; Simona Ventura.

There will also be Roberto Burioni, full professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; Renato Romagnoli, director of 2U general surgery of the Liver Transplant Center of the Città della Salute e della Scienza university hospital in Turin; Loredana Macchietti Minà, president of the Gianni Minà ETS Foundation who in the next few days will present the new database containing the film and paper heritage of the great journalist who passed away a year ago.

The evening ends with the unmissable appointment with ‘Che tempo che fa – Il Tavolo’ with Nino Frassica, Mara Maionchi, Mrs. Coriandoli, Francesco Paolantoni and Ubaldo Pantani. The talk show will return live on Sunday 14 April.