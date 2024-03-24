For this Sunday, the National Meteorological Service details that cold front number 42 will be associated with a polar trough and polar and subtropical jet streams, conditions that will give rise to the Eighth winter storm over northwest Mexico, causing occasional rains. very strong in Baja California.

Heavy occasional rains are also expected in Sonora and Chihuahua, showers in Sinaloa and isolated rains in Baja California Sur and Durango; marked drop in temperature over the northwest and north of the country, with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, extending to the mountainous areas of Durango and northern Sinaloa during the early hours of Monday.

During its movement over the north of the Mexican Republic, cold front number 42 will interact with a dry line over Coahuila and will cause strong gusts of wind, isolated rains with electrical shocks and possible whirlwinds or tornadoes in the north of said state.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue in most of the national territory, with temperatures that could exceed 40 °C in areas of Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán, as well as a low probability of rain over the northeast, west, center, east and south of the Mexican Republic.

This is the rain forecast for today, March 24, 2024:

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Baja California. Showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua. Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Sinaloa. Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Durango, Coahuila and Chiapas.

This is the maximum temperature forecast for today, March 24, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán. Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo. Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Coahuila, Durango (northeast), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

This is the forecast of minimum temperatures for today, March 24, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountain ranges of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Zacatecas and State of Mexico. Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

