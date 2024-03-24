The weather in Monterrey for this Sunday, March 24, anticipates that it will be very cloudy with 27 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 32 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 38%.

As announced, the weather presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the East that will travel at a speed of 3 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Monday, March 25, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 19

Tuesday March 26, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 16

Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 16

Thursday March 28, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 16

Friday, March 29, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 16

Saturday March 30, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 18

Sunday, March 31, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 35 and minimum temperature of 21

