The weather in Mexico City for this Sunday, March 24, predicts that there will be clear skies with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 7%.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degrees.

As announced, the weather presents a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will travel at a speed of 8 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Monday March 25, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 24 and minimum temperature of 9

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 26 and minimum temperature of 10

Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 11

Thursday, March 28, 2024: Clear skies, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 10

Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12

Saturday March 30, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12

Sunday, March 31, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 27 and minimum temperature of 13

