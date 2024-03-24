The weather in Cancun for this Sunday, March 24, anticipates that there will be clear skies with 28 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 28 degrees.
As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 48%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Monday March 25, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 26
Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 26
Thursday March 28, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 24
Friday, March 29, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 22
Saturday March 30, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 22
Sunday, March 31, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23
