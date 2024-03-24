Home Video Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the imminent release, scheduled for March 28, of the new titles on DVD and Blu-ray, let’s discover them together!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, follows the sequel to Aquaman (2018) based on the DC Comics comic book character. In this chapter, Black Manta, still driven by the desire to avenge his father’s death, will attempt to destroy Aquaman, with the power of the Black Trident. To defeat him and to protect the kingdom, the family and the entire world from total destruction, Aquaman he will be helped by a controversial alliance.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can be purchased on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and Steelbook 4K Ultra HD. Also unmissable are the special contents present in the Blu-ray version of the film: from the Making of to a special on the fearsome creatures of the film. And to immerse yourself even more deeply in the role of the king of Atlantis, the special 2 film collection box set containing the two chapters of the adrenaline-filled saga is also already available.

Me Against You The Film – Holidays in Transylvania, Gianluca Leuzzi directing. The saga of Luì and Sofì continues with the fifth film for children and families by the YouTuber couple. Conquerors of the top of the Italian box office, they reconfirm themselves with a new thrilling adventure in one of the most celebrated and frightening places in the world, Count Dracula’s castle in Transylvania.

The film is already available on DVD and in a special version accompanied by Luì and Sofì’s fun memory playing cards. But the adventure doesn’t end here, for Me Contro Te fans the 5 film collection box is already available which contains all the exciting cinematic adventures of Luì and Sofì.

The Color Purple, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, the second film adaptation is out. After Steven Spielberg’s 1985 directorial, the director returns as a producer together with other famous names such as Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. The cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks – nominated for an Oscar for her touching performance in the film – Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, HER, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Fantasia Barrino.

Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton with Jenna Ortega in the lead role. The series was broadcast by Netflix in 2023 and achieved surprising success. Sharp, sarcastic and disturbing, Wednesday Addams is sent to boarding school where she begins a new social life and at the same time begins to investigate murders. Filming for the second season is already scheduled.

