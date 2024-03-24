Despite heavy lobbying from Big Umbrella, modern cars don’t stop every time it rains. Water resistance is ok, but it doesn’t give you the right to fly safely through the deepest puddles. It can still happen that your engine swallows a large amount of water, and this can have disastrous consequences. I wonder what it looks like?

Engine parts can usually withstand a drop of water. The problem occurs when water gets into the air intake. The intake pipe is often quite high and dry in the engine bay, but if you dare drive through a flooded tunnel, the water can rise quite high. The motor then sucks in water and then you have hydraulic locking.

Why don’t engine and water mix?

Engine pistons compress air and fuel and then explode them. Compressing air is easy, but water plays a less pleasant role. Try squeezing a full bottle of water; this is impossible. The piston tries in vain to compress the water with great force, but then something goes wrong.

The crankshaft continues to rotate while the piston cannot move any further in the water. You can compare it to pushing a straw through a table; the straw will bend. This often happens with a piston: the piston connecting rod can bend. Another possibility is that the moving parts will make room to move in another way and literally punch a hole in the engine.

Below you see a driver who underestimates the wading depth of his Porsche Cayenne. In this case, it is not a deep pool, but a river. The V8 engine consumes a lot of water. There are no holes in the engine, but there are bent connecting rods. Do you still want to drive through deep puddles? Then buy a pipe. Or an electric car.

It’s engine failure after a puddle that’s too deep.