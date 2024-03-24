The Venezuelan opposition reported an incident related to the impediment of registration of Corina Yoris, proposed as a candidate to replace María Corina Machado, who was disqualified, to compete against President Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

The complaint came from the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), a conglomerate that brings together the main opposition groups. They pointed out the impossibility of formalizing Yoris’ candidacy through the specific website of the state’s National Electoral Council (CNE), due to problems logging in with the username and password provided.

The PUD expressed its concern through social network X and highlighted that more than 54 hours have passed since the beginning of the nomination period without being able to access the system to nominate Dr. Corina Yoris. Despite the obstacles, the platform emphasized its determination to continue in the electoral process, with the intention of achieving change in Venezuela through the majority vote.

María Corina Machado, who led the preferences according to various polls and had obtained the unitary candidacy of the PUD after winning the primaries in October, was disqualified from holding public office for 15 years. For this reason, she nominated Yoris, an 80-year-old philosopher and academic, as her replacement for the presidential elections.

It is considered that the strong popular support for Machado, with 70% approval in some polls, could significantly benefit Yoris in the race.

The deadline for applications began on March 21 and ends on March 25. So far, Maduro, who is seeking a third six-year term, has not formalized his candidacy by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), although he has already been nominated by other organizations within his coalition.

Corina Yoris was chosen as the replacement for María Corina Machado for the elections in Venezuela: Photo: Vente Venezuela

The opposition faces significant limitations, having only two ballots to nominate its candidate, including that of the PUD, this after a series of actions by the CNE, accused of benefiting the Chávez government. In addition, there is the possibility that applications will be rejected without the option of replacement.

Magalli Meda, a prominent figure within Machado’s team and currently wanted by justice for accusations of conspiracy against the government, criticized the regime for trying to impose a candidate predestined to failure, arguing that these do not constitute legitimate elections, but rather an extension of government control.

It should be noted that the first to register their candidacies were politicians considered opponents, but perceived by many as collaborators of the Chavista government.

