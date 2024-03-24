In a historic moment for the Venezuelan diaspora, Lorena Lima, a brave woman living in Madrid, has decided to put her health at stake with a single objective: to demand that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela open the Electoral Registry (RE) in abroad, a crucial step to guarantee the participation of Venezuelans scattered around the world in the next presidential elections. This gesture not only highlights the critical political and social situation in Venezuela, but also the determination of its people to fight for a more promising future.

The case of Lorena Lima highlights the urgency and importance of guaranteeing the political rights of all Venezuelans, regardless of their place of residence. With the presidential elections on the horizon, the international community is watching closely, waiting for the necessary measures to be taken to ensure an inclusive and fair electoral process.

Who is Lorena Lima, the Venezuelan who is on hunger strike in Madrid?

Lorena Lima, originally from Venezuela and currently residing in Spain, has captured the world’s attention by starting a hunger strike in front of the Venezuelan consulate in Madrid. Her demand is clear: the opening of the Electoral Registry for Venezuelans abroad. Lima symbolizes the struggle of more than 4 million Venezuelans living outside their homeland, who long to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

Through a publication by X, Lorena Lima explained the reasons why she is carrying out the hunger strike. Photo: Lorena Lima/X

What does Lorena Lima demand from the National Electoral Council (CNE)?

Lima requests the CNE to enable the Electoral Registry in Venezuelan consulates around the world. This measure would allow Venezuelans abroad to register and update their data to participate in the 2024 presidential elections. Lima argues that the right to vote is fundamental to democracy and criticizes the government of Nicolás Maduro for actively preventing the participation of the diaspora Venezuelan, often seen as an opponent of the current regime.

Lorena located in the Venezuelan consulate in Madrid. Photo: Lorena Lima/X

What is the function of the CNE?

The National Electoral Council is the governing body of the Venezuelan electoral system. It is responsible for organizing, managing, directing and supervising all acts related to the election of public offices and referendums. Its function is to guarantee the transparency, equity and efficiency of electoral processes, ensuring respect for the right to vote. However, criticism and accusations of bias have darkened its image, especially with regard to facilitating voting for Venezuelans living abroad.