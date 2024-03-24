“My fight for authorization does not stop; The law establishes that up to 10 days before the election there can be a substitution. “We are going to fight until the last day.” With this phrase, the leader of the opposition party Vente Venezuela (VV), María Corina Machado, announced the new strategy to overcome the authoritarian attacks of the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

The now former candidate for the Venezuelan presidency presented Corina Yoris as the new substitute candidate for the presidency of said country. “She is a person who has the respect of everyone she has met… Those people are with us and that person is Dr. Corina Yoris,” she said.

Who is Corina Yoris?

The recently presented candidate for the Bolívar chair is a renowned university professor, doctor in History, member of the Venezuelan Academy of Language, which will turn 80 next May.

She is a liberal politician who, although she lacks previous political and party experience, has been designated by the widely popular party led by Machado as the one who will face the dictator Nicolás Maduro in the elections arbitrarily advanced to next July 28 of this year.

“To all Venezuelans I send a message of hope and ratify my commitment to the fight for freedom and democracy alongside the leader @MariaCorinaYA. And I appreciate all the messages of support,” Yoris published immediately after her official presentation on the Vente Venezuela YouTube channel.

National Electoral Council blocked

“It’s been 60 hours and there are 60 more to go. The CNE page is still blocked so that MUD and UNT cards can apply for Corina Yoris,” denounced VV’s campaign manager, Magalli Mella, on her official X account.

On March 20, the CNE decided to open a period of extraordinary nominations so that existing parties in Venezuela can register their candidates.

President Maduro will be one of the nominees, although not the only one. The presentations of Luis Eduardo Martínez, from Democratic Action, have also been confirmed; José Brito, from Primero Venezuela, Leocenis García, from Prociudadanos; and Javier Bertucci, from El Cambio.

However, to date, the platforms have not been enabled for a party to register its nominations as indicated by the electoral body days ago.

In that sense, the anguish of VV supporters is understandable. “The regime persists in its attempt to choose the candidate. A candidate who is already defeated when registering. These are not elections, they are the regime’s primaries. Not everything will be easy,” says Mella.

Political persecution of the dictatorship

Just last Thursday, the Nicolás Maduro regime, without concrete factual reasons other than mere assumptions of alleged “destabilizing actions” against the regime, the Attorney General of Venezuela Tarek William Saab ordered the arrest of Henry Álvarez and Dignora Hernández, national leaders of the political organization VV.

“Everything, absolutely everything that the prosecutor of terror, the impudent ministry, said is false. Everything is a lie. The regime wants to close the path to change (…), they know they are defeated, because there is no way they can win an election against us,” Machado denounced. So far, seven VV collaborators have been arrested.

They ask to respect the Barbados Agreement

Despite the Barbados Agreement signed by the Maduro Government and the opposition to guarantee democratic elections with plural participation, the Supreme Court of Venezuela, dominated by the regime, insisted on the dismissal of Machado, after he won with a large majority (90% ) the primaries.

The Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), which brings together 26 former heads of State, demanded coherence and actions from the guarantors (Norway, USA, Russia, Colombia, Mexico, Netherlands, Barbados) of the Barbados Agreements.

