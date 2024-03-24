Would he be shocked? Wout van Aert did not compete in Sunday’s Ghent-Wevelgem stage, which was inconsistent with his preparations for the Tour of Flanders. He undoubtedly saw that Mads Pedersen was too strong even for world champion Mathieu van der Poel in the two-man sprint after 253 kilometers at Vanakerestraat in Wevelgem. These two of his biggest rivals put on a spectacle, enthusing Flemish cycling fans who turned out in droves. Next Sunday all eyes will be on him, Wout van Aert. Then he must finally win the “Most Beautiful Flanders” competition.

“I just don’t have to do anything,” has been his go-to statement since winning the E3 Classic last season. Van Aert will not allow anyone to push him towards his favorite role. Moreover, last Friday at the E3 Classic he took a huge blow from Van der Poel when he clearly came up short in a straight fight. However, on Saturday he calmly posted another 177-kilometre workout at an average speed of 33 kilometers per hour on the cycling app Strava. Van Aert looks at himself, not his competitors.

Less convincing

Of course, Van der Poel also impressed at Gent-Wevelgem. And this is two days after his winning 44-kilometer solo at the E3 Classic, the “little tour of Flanders.” It cuts through the windy Mören like a knife through butter. He casually shakes off the residue on the first passage of Kemmelberg, he rushes along Plug Street, past an endless series of cemeteries from the First World War. Who should beat him next week?

Yet the second and third passages of Kemmel look less convincing. “The second time I almost lost to Mads (Pedersen) and the third time I had trouble holding the wheel,” Van der Poel later admitted to Belgian TV channel Sporza. Together with the Danish 2019 world champion, he remains out of reach of the pursuing peloton. He gives it his all as Pedersen enters the final sprint. But in vain. “The best man won,” concludes Van der Poel. And: “After Friday it was exhausting. I suffered a lot today.”

This will be music to Van Aert’s ears. Or should he now fear Pedersen? “This race suits me better than the Tour of Flanders,” the Dane said modestly afterwards. But his Lidl-Trek team, which includes veteran Jasper Stuyven, has made a strong impression this spring and dominated the competition, as did Visma-Lease a Bike last year. Van Aert was then able to gift the victory to his teammate Christophe Laporte.

Now the Dutch team has seen Jan Tratnik, previous winner of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, retire early after a fall. Van Aert will travel straight through Flanders on Wednesday and should be ready for Sunday. Or should I? “I just don’t have to do anything.”

Victory Lorena Vibes



Lorena Wiebes won Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. The Dutch rider from SD Worx – Protime won the group sprint against a large peloton, 171.2 kilometers ahead of Italian Elisa Balsamo. Chiara Consonni from Italy took third place. SD Worx – Protime pulled away several times in the hilly area with several riders including world champion Lotte Kopecky and Wiebes. There were about 25 kilometers left, and a regrouping took place. Despite many attacks, it came down to a sprint. Kopecky released her teammate Wiebes, who managed to get ahead of Balsamo. (AP)

