The city of Chicago has been overwhelmed by the number of undocumented migrants arriving in the area in search of refuge while they wait for their asylum application to be processed. The situation has reached such a point that the authorities have decided to limit the stay in the shelters to only 60 days.

This measure has begun to be applied as of this week, which has led to many migrants beginning to be evicted. However, there are some that can remain if they meet certain requirements.

YOU CAN SEE: Is your family eligible to receive a US$1,200 credit? Find out HERE the 2024 requirements in the US.

Shelters in Chicago: what is the reason for the eviction in the United States city?

According to reports from Chicago authorities, the twenty-three shelters run by the city and state house approximately 11,253 migrants. Since 2022, they have welcomed nearly 37,308 new residents, an increase attributed to the Texas governor’s decision to relocate people to cities across the country.

Therefore, according to estimates, around 2,026 individuals will be evacuated from their current shelters by the end of April.

It is important to note that the limit-stay policy had already received the green light, but was delayed three times due to severe winter weather conditions.

Since when has the eviction of migrants in Chicago begun?

The regulations that establish a time limit for stays in immigrant shelters, although approved a long time ago, had not been implemented until now. Following the NBC News report, since last weekend, the eviction of several people has begun.

This fact has generated an atmosphere of confusion and discontent, since the majority of immigrants do not have the necessary financial means to afford alternative accommodation.

YOU CAN SEE: The curious reason why there are 13 stripes on the flag of the United States

Who are the migrants who were not evicted from Chicago and why?

The implementation of the standard does not apply in all situations. To be able to stay in the city’s shelters, immigrants must meet certain criteria established by programs that safeguard families with minor children.

Learn why some migrants with certain needs remained in shelters while they advance in their legal processes:

Families with children. Pregnant women. People who suffer from some type of illness. People who are in the process of securing a permanent home. People who plan to leave the city permanently. Due to the crowding of people in Chicago, the authorities decided to evict some migrants. Photo: The Truth

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, was present and spoke about the eviction of migrants, which directly affected children and families in general.

“This prioritizes bed availability for families with children who are currently in the shelter and aims to minimize disruption to the length of the school year while continuing to support newcomers on their paths to stability and self-sufficiency.” ”Mayor Brandon Johnson said in his statement.