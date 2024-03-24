Rome, March 24, 2024 – “I have nothing against Macron, but when you talk about sending soldiers to slaughter, soldiers who are sons, brothers, husbands, you deny the very nature for which the European Community was founded.” Thus, Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the League’s political school in Palazzo Rospigliosi. “I’m not talking about the EU, but about the European community: we are a community, not a cluster, where bankers and powerful people matter,” he added.

Yesterday, speaking from the stage of the Northern League in Rome, Salvini said: “I think it is dangerous to even hint that Italian, French and German soldiers might leave their country to go to war. According to him, Macron poses a danger to our country and our continent. The problem is not mom and dad, but warmongers like Macron. I don’t want to leave our children a continent ready for a third world war, I want peace in Europe.”

Source: ADNCRONOS

