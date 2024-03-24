Three prominent figures have been arrested in Brazil in connection with the 2018 murder of city councilor Marielle Franco, international news agencies reported on Sunday. We are talking about the brothers Chiquinho Brazao, a member of the federal congress, and Domingos Brazao, a former congressman and adviser to the audit office of Rio de Janeiro. Rivaldo Barbosa, the former head of Rio’s civilian police, was also arrested.

Franco, a black activist who advocated for disadvantaged slum dwellers, the LGBT community and women’s rights, was killed on March 14, 2018, at the age of 38, along with her driver Anderson Gomez during a car ride. It was a well-prepared attack, the police said then: the attackers knew exactly when she would go where and where she would sit in the darkened car. Her death sparked mass protests in Rio and a major international outcry.

The gunman in Franco’s murder, former police officer Ronnie Lessa, was arrested in 2019 and is serving a multi-year prison sentence, but the perpetrators and their motives remain unknown. The investigation stalled for a long time until current President Lula da Silva was elected in 2022. He vowed to work tirelessly to bring clients before a judge.

The federal police operation was launched early Sunday morning ahead of three arrests. This is a result of information Lessa shared with federal authorities as part of the settlement. It is unknown what role police believe the brothers and the former police chief played.

