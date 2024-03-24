Presidential candidate Donald Trump is in financial ruin and no one but his loyal political supporters is willing to help him? Or does the businessman have a lot of money, but is trying to milk this voter base as much as possible with the argument that “Democrats should keep their hands off my real estate”? What is certain is that Trump’s finances have dominated American news for a week now. And he himself continues to send mixed signals on this matter.

This Monday, Trump must pay a $454 million (€420 million) fine plus interest that he was assessed in February for fraud at his real estate company. Or he must find others to guarantee this fine. If that doesn’t work, the New York prosecutor who convicted him in a civil case for inflating the value of his company could seize his assets. Letitia James initially had her eye on a golf course north of New York City.

At the same time, Republicans see a large gap between what they will have to spend on the upcoming presidential campaign compared to opponent Joe Biden and his Democratic Party.

“Hands off Trump Tower”

Trump, who faces four criminal charges, was found guilty last month of falsifying company documents to creditors. Although he repaid the banks’ loans, a judge in New York ruled that they could have earned hundreds of millions more if Trump had not defrauded them, hence the fine, including interest. The amount must be paid or secured before the case can be appealed. Trump is also banned from doing business in New York for three years and is not allowed to borrow money from local banks there.

In part to gain greater control over the Republican Party’s coffers, Trump recently changed the party’s leadership.

Over the past week, Trump has been sending almost daily letters of plea to his fans through his political channels. “I call on a million Trump supporters to help stop the witch hunt.” “The corrupt Biden regime needs to hear this message.” And “Hands off Trump Tower” were the messages he sent by text asking him to transfer money. Trump’s campaign donations and money for his lawsuits are mixed up, but he is not allowed to simply use them to pay fines.

His lawyers say Trump’s real estate company wrote to about 30 companies trying to secure the bond, but none agreed. This indicates that they are afraid that they will never see their money again, partly due to subsequent processes. According to prosecutor James, they rightly do not trust the value of the real estate that Trump will offer as collateral.

Trump in court in New York earlier this year. Behind him on the bench is prosecutor Letitia James. Photo Seth Wenig/AFP

Donald Trump, who owes his political success to his image as a successful businessman, will have the capital, but not the liquidity, to pay the fine. His money is tied up in buildings. However, on Friday evening he posted on his social network Truth Social that he has almost half a billion in cash and plans to spend it on the presidential campaign. According to American media, Trump spent about 66 million on his own election campaign in 2016 and not a cent in 2020. His associated campaign funds now cover tens of millions in his lawyers’ fees. Trump has provided no evidence for his stated doubts.

Trump’s net worth is $2.6 billion, according to business magazine Forbes. On Friday it was announced that he could soon be $3 billion richer by selling Truth Social, although he will not receive the fine money in time and appears flattered by the site’s value.

Daughter-in-law in the party leadership

The bond issue appears to be primarily a fundraiser for Trump and the Republican Party. In this regard, they lag far behind the Democrats. President Biden’s re-election fund reportedly has $71 million in cash, compared to Trump’s $33.5 million. While money doesn’t have to be everything in a presidential campaign, as Trump proved in 2016, it gives Biden the opportunity to air many more ads and build campaign teams in several states where the election will be decided in November.

In part to gain greater control over the Republican Party’s coffers, Trump recently reshuffled the party’s leadership immediately after winning the presidential election and fired dozens of people. The party is now led by Michael Whatley, a former party leader in North Carolina, and daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Immediately after their appointment, they agreed that Trump’s legal bills would take precedence over party spending.

Despite financial constraints, legal problems and a rocky history, Trump leads Biden in most polls.

